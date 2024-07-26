Jio Things and MediaTek Collaborate to Revolutionize 2-Wheeler Industry with 4G Smart Android Cluster and 4G Smart Module

Mumbai : MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company, powering over 2 billion connected devices a year, and JioThings Limited, subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and the only provider of end-to-end cutting-edge IoT solutions, today announced the launch of “Made in India” Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module specially tailored for the 2-wheeler (2W) market. This collaboration brings together MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology and Jio Things’ innovative digital solutions to strengthen its presence in the 2-wheeler space and revolutionise the electric vehicle (EV) landscape.

Mr. Kiran Thomas, President and CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, commented on the partnership “Jio Things is pleased to collaborate with MediaTek to revolutionize the Mobility industry with our 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, App Suite and Smart Module solutions. This collaboration firms up our commitment towards India-led global innovation and enhancing customer experiences in IoT technology, integrating MediaTek’s advanced chipset with our cutting-edge digital solutions to set new benchmarks offering seamless performance and unparalleled customer experience tailored for the future of mobility.”

This long-term strategic collaboration will deliver Android based smart digital cluster solution in India and the global market. The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an AOSP based operating system that provides OEMs a unique and competitive edge supported by strong MediaTek chipset level performance and support for critical firmware/base OS release. Smart Digital Cluster & Operating System enables real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition for effortless control, and a comprehensive Cluster OS for seamless integration with Vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and Smart Battery Management System optimized for EVs. Through this offering, customers will now have access to “Jio Automotive App Suite” which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR and various other unique service bundles thus delivering a new age and holistic experience to the 2-wheeler users.

Smart Digital Clusters have become integral part of vehicle experiences and draws converges from stationary to mobility use-cases. The collaboration is aimed at providing seamless digital experiences to the 2-wheeler users on one end, at the same time reducing the time to market for OEMs significantly in building and integrating solutions. With MediaTek’s strong legacy in building cutting edge chipsets and Jio’s history in product innovation, this solution provides a turnkey offering to the market not just for India but also globally.

“Our collaboration with Jio Things on the 2-wheeler Smart Digital Cluster powered by MediaTek strengthens our commitment to innovation in both the IoT and automotive sectors. This cluster aligns with our vision for the future of 2-wheeler smart dashboards. By providing OEMs with a competitive edge in the fast-growing 2-wheeler EV market, this solution offers early access to MediaTek’s latest technologies and key software features at the OS level.” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, MediaTek.

“MediaTek’s collaboration with JioThings on the designed and manufactured in India Smart digital cluster and smart module for the 2-wheeler market is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in India. This solution leverages MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology and JioThings’ visionary digital solutions to deliver next-generation smart clusters that meet the ever-changing needs of the global 2-wheeler market. Together, we are poised to transform the rider experience and drive the next wave of mobility innovation on a global scale.” said CK Wang, General Manager, IoT business unit, MediaTek.

With the Indian 2W EV market projected to reach 10,000 Crores by end of 2025 with more than 3 million vehicles on road and growing at a CAGR of 50% over next 5 years, this collaboration between Jio Things and MediaTek will cater to the rising demand of electronic vehicles in the automotive industry. It marks a significant milestone for both MediaTek and Jio Things, to build smart digital cluster and strengthening their presence in the 2-wheeler space in India.