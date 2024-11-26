Jio solidifies broadband leadership as Jio AirFiber turns digital lifeline across Odisha

Over 3.56 lakh JioFiber and Jio AirFiber connected homes and premises across Odisha enjoying the latest world-class home entertainment, unlimited WiFi and seamless highspeed broadband

Bhubaneswar: Driven by the immense popularity of Jio AirFiber, the reliable high-speed broadband service available across the state, Reliance Jio has further cemented its leadership position in wireline segment in Odisha. As per the latest telecom subscription data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio added over 15800 JioFiber and Jio AirFiber subscribers in the month of September 2024. With this, Jio further consolidated its No.1 position in this segment as the only service provider to have crossed 3.5 lakh wireline subscribers in the state. As on 30th September 2024, Jio has over 3.56 lakh JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers in the state, enjoying the latest world-class home entertainment, unlimited WiFi and seamless highspeed broadband.

Jio AirFiber has truly been inclusive, especially across rural and semi-urban landscape as it overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connects every home and small business which earlier didn’t have access to quality home entertainment and broadband, due to the complexities involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises. Jio AirFiber is providing world-class latest home entertainment with over 800+ digital TV channels, 13+ OTT apps, smart home services, WiFi and high-speed broadband. Customers spanning all age groups, from vivid backgrounds have been able to get true benefits of digital India, as they are now connected with uninterrupted high-speed broadband, latest world class home entertainment with Jio AirFiber, even in challenging geographical conditions. Jio AirFiber has become the digital lifeline and most reliable high-speed broadband service provider in hundreds of small and big towns and thousands of villages across Odisha.

It is worth mentioning here that Jio has been Odisha’s No. 1 digital service provider, with over 45% mobile subscriber market share and 52% revenue market share, fuelled by its largest 4G and 5G network in the state. In its continued effort to enhance digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide, Reliance Jio has connected thousands of remote villages across Odisha with its 4G / 5G network. True to its commitment to deliver world-class data services across all regions, Jio has been steadfast in deploying 4G / 5G networks in areas previously underserved by modern communication infrastructure.