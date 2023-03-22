JIO LAUNCHES TRUE 5G IN RAYAGADA AND BYASANAGAR, TAKING THE BENEFITS OF TRUE 5G TO 19 CITIES AND TOWNS IN ODISHA

Bhubaneswar : Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 states and union territories, including Rayagada and Byasanagar towns in Odisha. Jio had previously launched True 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Sambalpur, Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri, Balangir, Nalco-Angul, Talcher, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Jatni and Khordha towns in the state. Jio is tirelessly working towards India’s digital transformation and is the first telecom operator to extend futuristic and pioneering True 5G services in most of these cities.

Though Jio is rapidly rolling out its advanced True 5G services, being a customer-obsessed organization, it extends True 5G to a new city only when the city is substantially covered by its True 5G network, to ensure the best customer experience. Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us.

We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions.”

Starting 21st March 2023, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G will now be available across 41 additional cities in 16 States/Union Territories namely Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka), Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura)

List of 41 cities: