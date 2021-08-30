Jio further extends market leadership in Odisha with 52.3% revenue market share in Q1 FY22: TRAI Report

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its dominance in Odisha as the most preferred digital service provider, Reliance Jio further extended its leadership position with 52.3% gross revenue market share in the sector, as per the least financial report published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the April-June quarter.

In fact, the 52.3% gross revenue market share achieved by Jio in Odisha, in the quarter ending June 2021, is the second highest among all telecom circles in India, revealed the report published by TRAI. As per the report, overall gross revenue in the sector in Odisha in Q1 has remained flat versus the previous quarter, wherein Reliance Jio achieved nearly 4.9% growth in gross revenue followed by nearly 3.7% growth witnessed by Airtel. Both Vodafone Idea and BSNL witnessed decline in gross revenue during this period, said the report. With this, Jio extended revenue market share leadership in Odisha with 52.3% share of gross revenue in the sector followed by Bharti Airtel with 38%, VI with 4.8% and BSNL with 4.5%.

As per the report, the total revenue of the sector in Odisha stood at Rs. 1228 crores in the April-June quarter, wherein Jio had the highest share of Rs. 642.7 crores followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs. 467.2 crores, Vodafone Idea with Rs. 58.6 crores and BSNL with Rs. 54.7 crores.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance has been adding highest number of mobile subscribers in Odisha every month and added over 2.53 lakh mobile subscribers in June 2021, as per telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, recently. Reliance Jio is presently also the market leader in terms of highest subscribers in Odisha with nearly 1.5 crore mobile subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.11 crore subscribers, BSNL with 64 lakhs subscribers and VI with 21.89 lakh subscribers in the state.

Reliance Jio has been expanding its all 4G mobile network across the state and connecting several hitherto unconnected remote areas across the state, bringing delight for the people, especially students and teachers attending online classes from geographically challenging regions including the districts of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Rayagada, Koraput, Keonjhar and Sundergarh. Jio has also recently successfully completed deployment of the additional 20 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent spectrum auctions, across Odisha, further enhancing network, speed, and subscriber experience in the state.