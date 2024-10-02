Jio employees across Odisha participate in Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Cleanliness Drive marking 10th Anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission

Over 600 Jio Odisha employees participated in special cleanliness drive and Swachhata awareness campaign in over 30 towns including Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : To mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Reliance Jio organized special cleanliness drive, Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, in over 30 towns across Odisha, on October 1st, 2024. As part of its ongoing commitment to regional development and national causes, over 600 Jio employees across Odisha actively participated in this initiative, reinforcing the importance of cleanliness and sustainable waste management in the community.

The cleanliness drive focused on key public spaces throughout the state, with Jio employees leading efforts to raise awareness about hygiene, proper waste disposal, and the importance of maintaining cleanliness in both urban and rural areas. By engaging with local communities and working hands-on to beautify public spaces, the campaign aimed to inspire citizens to embrace their civic responsibility and contribute to a cleaner Odisha.

This initiative was aligned with the core objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has made significant strides in improving sanitation and cleanliness across India over the last decade. In Odisha, Reliance Jio continues to play a vital role in supporting this national movement by fostering environmental awareness and promoting sustainable practices.

As the nation celebrates a decade of progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Reliance Jio reaffirms its commitment to the broader vision of a clean and sustainable future for India.