Jio drives digital inclusion in rural and semiurban landscapes across Odisha with surging demand for Jio AirFiber

Over 3 lakh JioFiber and Jio AirFiber connected homes and premises across Odisha enjoying latest world class home entertainment, unlimited WiFi and seamless highspeed broadband

Bhubaneswar: Driving digital inclusion in the vast rural and semi-urban terrains across Odisha, Reliance Jio has connected over 3 lakh houses in the state with high-speed broadband and world class home entertainment through fast expanding JioFiber and Jio AirFiber services. As per the latest telecom subscriber data published by TRAI, Jio has been leading the home broadband and wireline segment in Odisha with nearly 3 lakh JioFiber and Jio AirFiber subscribers.

The immensely popular Jio AirFiber has truly been inclusive, especially across rural and semi-urban landscape as it overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connects every home and small business which earlier didn’t have access to quality home entertainment and broadband, due to the complexities involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises. Jio AirFiber is providing world-class latest home entertainment with over 800+ digital TV channels, 13+ OTT apps, smart home services and high-speed broadband.

Customers spanning all age groups, from vivid backgrounds have been able to get true benefits of digital India, as they are now connected with uninterrupted high-speed broadband, latest world class home entertainment, even in challenging geographical conditions.

With Jio AirFiber high-speed broadband connectivity, Sunil Kumar Patra, an elderly villager in Jarada village of Ganjam district, is now able to keep a real time watch on his pisciculture and horticulture farm located around 12 km away from his house, through connected CCTV network. Expressing his happiness on the ease of monitoring the agricultural farm after taking Jio AirFiber connection, he says that even his son staying far away in Bengaluru is now able to see the work at the farm and gets alerted immediately in case of any trespassing or stray cattle entering the premises.

Similarly, for young investor and stock trader Saswat Panda, from remote Khasiguda village in Golamunda block of Kalahandi, Jio AirFiber connection has come as a boon as reliable high-speed internet connectivity was a distant dream for his village surrounded by forest. He is now able to trade in the stock market with the ease and comfort of his home in Khasiguda, while simultaneously enjoying world class home entertainment, powered by Jio AirFiber.

Not only rural towns and hinterlands, thousands of customers in urban areas as well as fast-expanding outskirts of major cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur etc. are opting for Jio AirFiber service every week.

As part of Freedom Offer, Jio is offering new JioAirFiber users a 30% discount on new connections through a waiver of Rs 1,000 installation charge. This limited period celebration offer will be valid till 15th August 2024.