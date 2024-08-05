Jindal Steel & Power Wins Prestigious Exceed CSR Award 2024

Bhubaneswar : Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the prestigious Exceed CSR Award 2024, supported by the Ministry of Environment and Forest for its outstanding performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) across its operational locations. This honour demonstrates commitment to sustainable development and its efforts to create a positive impact on the lives of over 14 million individuals in various regions of the country.

JSP’s President & Group Head (CSR) Shri Prashant Hota received the award from Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Shri T. Nageswara Rao, in the presence of Former Bureaucrat and Former DG of IICA Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, IAS (Retd), at a program held in Hyderabad on August 2, 2023. The program was organized by the Sustainable Development Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India.

On the announcement of the award to JSP, Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, who is a three-time Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), said, “Sustainable improvement in the quality of life of the local community is embedded in the vision and mission of Jindal Steel & Power. Pursuing our guiding philosophy of ‘People First, Nation First,’ we always strive to make a positive impact on society and the environment, ensuring that the lives of people and the quality of biodiversity are consistently transformed to the next better level.”

Mr. Jindal thanked the jury and the Team JSP Foundation, led by its Chairperson Smt. Shallu Jindal, for their consistent efforts to actualize his vision of inclusive development into a big reality.

It is worth mentioning that JSP’s Angul unit also won the Gold Award in the Steel Sector for outstanding achievement in environmental preservation. JSP, through its social arm JSP Foundation, has been implementing various integrated social development programs that encompass a wide range of sectors, such as education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

JSP was selected for the prestigious National CSR Award 2020 in two categories by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Recently, the steelmaker received the ASSOCHAM Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award.