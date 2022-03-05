Jindal Steel & Power starts 51st National Safety Week Observation

Angul : Celebration of 51st National Safety Week Observation commenced today at Jindal Steel and Power (JSP)’s Angul mega steel complex with a slew of programs to sensitize the employees, workers, and community on safety practices.

The weeklong observation started with the hoisting of Safety Flag by Asst. Director of Factories & Boilers Mrs Archana Dash, who joined as chief guest in the inaugural programme. JSP’s Angul location head Mr. Hridayeswar Jha, Executive Directors Mr. Damodar Mittal, Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Factory Manager Mr. Atul Dubey, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing on this occasion Mr. Hridayeswar Jha highlighted JSP’s commitment to adopt best practices for the safety of its employees and workers. “Safety is an integral part of JSP’s culture and all the employees and workers should strictly follow safety guidelines to make JSP Angul Plant a safe workplace,” he said.

Mr. Damodar Mittal congratulated all the employees for achieving record production and highlighted importance of safety in our personal and work life.

Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, also reminded all regarding the importance of safety. He stressed on use of safety gears to avoid workplace injuries.

Mr. Atul Dubey, welcomed all the dignitaries and assured them that the Management of JSP is fully committed to ensuring Health, Safety, and Wellbeing in its entire workforce.

On this occasion, a signature campaign was also organized and signed by Mrs. Dash, EDs, and all HODs to devote towards safety. Mrs. Dash and Mr. Jha also flagged off a Suraksha Rath to spread the awareness of safety across the plant. The program will be continued till 10th March 2022.