Jindal Steel & Power Observes World Environment Day 2023

Angul: Pursuing its core principle of sustainability, Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) observed the World Environment Day 2023 with a series of programmes, in which hundreds of employees, school students and local community members participated, campaigning to beat the plastic pollution for eco-restoration in line with the theme of this year. The observation started with ‘A Run for Environment’, flagged off by Mr. Hridayeswar Jha, Executive Director & Location Head in the presence of Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director- Raw Material and Iron making. The participants in the programme planted more than 500 saplings inside the JSP campus.

In his message in social media platform, JSP’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal appealed, “on World Environment Day, let’s pledge to nurture the planet that nurtures us. Small steps lead to great journeys; let’s reduce, reuse, and recycle. Remember, there’s no Planet B”.

Addressing the participants, Mr Jha stressed upon appropriate segregation of domestic garbage at the household level to make it convenient for the recycling and reuse. Mr Mittal advised all the members to contribute to enhance green coverage by planting and protecting more and more trees.

On this occasion a spot quiz on environment was also organized at the plantation site and prizes were distributed by the guests. The program was anchored and driven by Head of Environment Department, Mr Alok Sahu.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP, organised a community plantation drive in Benagadia High School in association with Benagadia Village Development Committee. The plantation drive was inaugurated by Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy, GM-CSR, JSP in presence of Mr Kumar Behera, President- Benagadia Village Development Committee, Mr Dhruba Charan Sahu, Head Master of Benagadia High School and other dignitaries. More than 100 saplings were planted by the villagers.

Greeting the Countrymen on World Environment Day 2023, the JSP Foundation’s Chairperson Ms. Shallu Jindal said, “Let’s protect our Planet by beating plastics that causes irreparable damages to Oceans, soil and forests. JSP Foundation which aligns its programme to 16 out of 17 USDG is dedicated to Eco Restoration to protect People and the Planet. We are strongly pursuing the theme of WED 2023 in all our projects across India”.