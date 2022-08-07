Jindal Steel & Power Observes 92nd Birth Anniversary of Shri O. P. Jindal

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) observed the 92nd Birth Anniversary of its founder Shri Om Prakash Jindal (Bauji) with a floral tribute to the legendary industrialist and philanthropist and organising several social welfare activities for the Community.

Early in the morning the officials with their family members and people from local periphery villages paid floral tribute to the divine soul and expressed their mark of respect for the legendary personality Sri O.P.Jindal .

The Chief Executive Officer of JSP Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, Angul Location Head and Executive Director Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Directors Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay and Mr. Damodar Mittal, EVP-HR & ES Mr. Ravi Shankar, Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati and many senior officials of JSP paid their homage and shared the inspiring Life stories of Bauji.

To mark this occasion, Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha inaugurated a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp, organised by JSPL Foundation in association with District Red Cross Blood Bank, where 103 members of JSP employees voluntarily donated blood to save human lives .

On this occasion, the District Level O.P. Jindal Angul Cup Football Tournament-2022 was also inaugurated at Angul Stadium by Shri Santosh Ku. Pradhan OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate (Rev.) Angul, in presence of Shri Lalit Mohan Behera, OAS (S), Chief Develo pment Officer Cum- EO, Zilla Parisad, Angul ; Shri Baitura Deep, Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Angul; Shri Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director, Plant Head, JSP, Angul and other distinguished guests.

In this state-level tournament, 12 teams from different districts of Odisha are participating. The final match of this tournament will be played on the 18th of August.

In addition to these, as a measure of social service and responsibility JSPL Foundation provided dry rations to various Senior Citizen Homes in the district.

The staff members and students of O.P. Jindal School and DAV-Savitri Jindal School also paid their tribute to Bauji with special Hawan and prayers.

In the evening a Bhajan Sandhya was also organised by Jindal Mahila Samiti (JMS) at the Devbhoomi Temple in Angul’s Jindal Nagar Township.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Mr. Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a touching tribute to the legendary industrialist with a huge sand art ,captioned as ” Tribute to Sri OP Jindal, the Man of Steel with a Heart of Gold ” at Puri Beach.

Similarly, JSP’s Bhubaneswar office also observed the 92nd Birth Anniversary of Shri OP Jindal with floral tributes and undertaking various social welfare activities & Plantation activities. Led by Mr Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Group Head CSR, all the employees paid their respect with floral tributes. Fruits and nutritive snacks were distributed among the specially-abled children of Prativa Ashram in Bhubaneswar.

A visionary and humanitarian Shri OP Jindal has made significant contributions to the economic and social advancement of India. He received the prestigious “Life Time Achievement Award” from the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry in November 2004 for his remarkable contribution to the Indian Steel Industry. At the time of his passing, he was the Minister of Power in the Haryana Government after being elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He was also a member of eleventh Lok Sabha.