Jindal Steel & Power Observes 10th International Day of Yoga

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) and its social arm, JSP Foundation, observed the 10th International Day of Yoga at its plant premises and surrounding villages. A large number of yoga enthusiasts participated in the yoga camps held at various locations, engaging in yogic exercises. At the Angul location, the Executive Director in-charge, Mr. Pankaj Malhan, and Executive Director of Projects, Mr. Damodar Mittal, along with senior officials, department heads, employees, their families, and community members, joined the yoga camp. The session was led by Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati, who guided the participants in alignment with this year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society.”

On this occasion JSP Chairman and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Haryana Mr. Naveen Jindal also highlighted the importance of yoga in his life and wrote on social media “Yoga has been a cornerstone of my life, and Pranayama in Yoga has been particularly helpful, empowering me with calm & clarity. It’s not just exercise; it’s focused mindfulness in any activity. Grateful to my gurus for guiding me in this invaluable practice.”

During the event, Mr. Pankaj Malhan remarked, “We are privileged to be part of a company where every day is a Yoga Day, thanks to our permanent Yoga Guru, Swami Satyabindu Ji. His guidance and profound knowledge of yoga help us shape both our bodies and minds. I encourage everyone to practice yoga not only for personal well-being but also for the betterment of society. Happy International Yoga Day to all.”

Swami Satyabindu Saraswati, addressing the gathering, said, “You are indeed fortunate to have a Chairman like Shri Naveen Jindal Ji, who prioritizes health and well-being. Following his example, I urge you to maintain your Body Mass Index (BMI) through regular yoga practice. I am always here to support and guide you. Let us commit to practicing yoga daily.”

Yoga Day was also celebrated at O.P. Jindal School, DAV Savitri Jindal School, Jindal Asha, and other locations, making the day memorable and spreading the message of “Yoga for Self and Society” in the nearby villages.