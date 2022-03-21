Jindal Steel & Power Honoured for COVID-19 Relief Work

Bhubaneswar : Leading Steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been honoured with CSR Excellence Award for its multidimensional initiatives in supporting the community and government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The prestigious award was presented by Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji to Shri Prashant Hota, President & Group Head (CSR), JSP at the fourth edition of the CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2021 held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai on March 20, 2022. Shri Amit Upadhyay, Editor in Chief, CSR journal was also present on the occasion.

“The Award is dedicated to all Frontline COVID-19 warriors and to the inspiring leadership of Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP and Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation and to the Partnering Community”, said Sri Hota on receiving the Award. He thanked the CSR Journal and the Jury for the Award.

Jindal Steel & Power won this award after successfully completing a multi-level selection procedure by an Independent Jury. On the day of the event, the Jury Members were introduced to the Audience in YV Chavan Centre and one of the Jury announced the name of the awardees.

Congratulating the team, Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSPL Foundation said, “COVID-19 has been a challenge for Humanity with serious impact on health, economy and society. Jindal Steel & Power as a responsible corporate in India in collaboration with its Social Arm of JSPL Foundation made all efforts, including providing food to the needy during the lockdown, creating hospital facilities and supplying liquid medical oxygen to hospitals, to combat the pandemic. I am thankful to the CSR Journal and the Jury and my Team CSR as well as to the participating Community for this coveted Award”.

JSP started on-ground services to mitigate the pandemic induced drudgery of the poor and vulnerable right from the day of lockdown in March 2020. JSPL Foundation launched ‘Mission Zero Hunger’ across three states (Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand) to provide food to the needy, especially truck drivers, stranded migrant labourers and people living in destitution. The Mission Zero Hunger spread its services to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Under this programme, the Foundation served more than one million meals during the three waves COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

During the Second Wave of the pandemic, the company supplied more than 5000 tonnes of LMO across 13 States in the country by road and oxygen express of Indian Railways. It also provided two cryogenic tankers to Odisha Government for transportation of LMO within the state.

For facilitating health care services during the Pandemic, the company earmarked 600 Oxygen beds in its Fortis OP Jindal Hospital & Research Centre at Raigarh and Tamnar in Chhattisgarh & in the dedicated COVID Care Centre at Angul supported with ICUs, ventilators and other facilities. Besides the Foundation also distributed lakhs of facemasks and thousands of litres of sanitizers amongst the community and the Front line COVID-19 warriors. The Foundation also protected the livelihood of the farmers and the SHG Women by multiple tie-up arrangements for buyback of their produces.