Jindal Steel & Power Felicitates Ms Sweta Rani Mahanta, Gold Medallist at “Moscow Wushu Stars 2023 International Tournament”

Barbil: Shri Purushotham M D, Unit Head, JSP Pellet Plant felicitated outstanding sports talent of Joda-Barbil, Ms Sweta Rani Mahanta today at the plant auditorium for her remarkable performance at “Moscow Wushu Stars 2023 International Tournament.” She brought laurels to the region by winning Gold Medal in the said tournament.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ms Mahanta has been trained and nurtured by JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power.

On the occasion, Unit Head interacted with Ms Mahanta and other Wushu players present on the occasion, as well as with the Coach, Sri Pankaj Kumar Mahanta, and received their feedback regarding training facilities, food & nutrition, sports infrastructures etc. provided by the foundation. The senior company officials, Sri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head HR & ES, Sri Arijit Biswas, Head F&A, Sri Vargil Lakra, Head CSR and other departmental heads were present in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Purushotham said, “I congratulate Ms Mahanta for this great performance at an international platform. Such achievements encourage us to think and work harder towards betterment of sports infrastructure for young talents of this region.”

In his message on the occasion, Shri Ashish Pandey, Head Raw Materials & Slurry Pipeline said, “At the outset, I congratulate and also appreciate Ms Mahanata for the Gold Medal she won at Moscow. I wish Sweta Rani and other Wushu players of Barbil may bring more glory for our state and country in coming days with the help of infrastructure and training facilities provided by the foundation.”

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power has been supporting and promoting youths of Keonjhar District to play Wushu & Kickboxing sports, the forms of martial arts. The Foundation, in association with Odisha State Wushu Association has been patronizing the Keonjhar District Wushu Team for the last 12 years. The foundation extends all infrastructural support to the Team, like development of training centres, training facility by national level coaches, food & nutrition and clothing & conveyance for the players. Besides Sweta Rani, during the past years JSP Foundation groomed Babulu and Manju Munda, who have bagged Silver and Gold medals in International Wushu Tournaments in Brazil, Brunei and Moscow respectively.

The programme was organized by Team CSR, Barbil, under the leadership of Sri Vargil Lakra, HoD.