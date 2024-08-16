Jindal Steel & Power Commemorates 78th Independence Day with Grand Celebrations across Barbil, Tensa and Kasia Units

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) marked India’s 78th Independence Day with a vibrant display of patriotism at its Barbil Pellet Plant and iron ore mines in Tensa and Kasia.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag at each unit. Shri Purushotham M D, Unit Head of the Barbil Pellet Plant, led the festivities at Barbil, while Shri Kamalakanta Nanda, Unit Head of Tensa Iron Mines, unfurled the Tricolour at Tensa. At Kasia Iron Mines, Shri Pramod Patra, Unit Head, presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Writing on the social media platform X, JSP Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal paid tribute to the countless freedom fighters and stated, “As we mark 77 years of independence, we celebrate India’s journey of courage, resilience, and vision. Today, we look forward to a future where progress is for all, innovation knows no bounds, and the dreams of billions are realized. Here’s to a truly Vikshit Bharat. Happy Independence Day.”

JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP, also organized special programs at nearby schools and in communities, distributing sweets and hosting essay, debate, and drawing competitions focused on nationalistic themes. The events witnessed the participation of a large number of community members. These programs were organized by CSR Head Mr. Vargil Lakra and his team.

The Independence Day celebrations saw enthusiastic participation from senior management, employees, business associates, and their families across all three units.

In addition to the flag-hoisting ceremonies, vibrant cultural programs were organized in the townships of Barbil, Tensa and Kasia. Employees and their families actively participated, showcasing their patriotic spirit and emotional connection to the nation.