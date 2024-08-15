Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 78th Independence Day at Angul

– JSP reaffirmed its commitment to shape up the lives of millions of Indians

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at its Angul Steel Plant, reaffirming its commitment to nation-building. On occasion, senior management of the company, including Shri Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director in Charge, and Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director, were present. The grand celebration at OP Jindal School, Angul, attracted dignitaries from its corporate office, teachers, students, representatives from local self-government, and community members.

The Speakers paid their deep tributes to the legacy of India’s freedom fighters and remembered those who made the sacrifices in the pursuit of national unity and the protection of the country and its citizens. The Speakers applauded the ongoing efforts of steel manufacturers and the government to position India as the world’s second-largest steel producer. They reiterated that Jindal Steel & Power, inspired by the legacy of Shri O.P. Jindal and the leadership of Shri Naveen Jindal, is not only producing steel but also building the future of the nation.

The company also reaffirmed its mission of inclusive development of the Countrymen and underscored its commitment and ongoing initiatives to shape up the lives of millions of Indians, mainly those underprivileged and socially vulnerable.

The celebration also witnessed a series of mesmerising patriotic performances by the students of O.P. Jindal School and DAV-Savitri Jindal School, which captivated the audience and infused the event with a spirit of national pride.

Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director in Charge, expressed his appreciation to all attendees and participants for making the day special and for their continued commitment to the nation and JSP’s vision of building Tomorrow of India.

The JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, celebrated the 78th Independence Day with the local community, with the distribution of more than 60,000 food packets among 111 schools and 61 Anganwadi centres, senior citizen homes, and children’s homes in Angul district.

The Foundation shared the Independence Day greetings of its Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, with the local CBOs and the local institutions of education and community services, fostering a sense of unity and joy across the community.