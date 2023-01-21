Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Mumbai Metro Project flagged off by PM Modi

Mumbai : Giving an impetus to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Hon’ble Prime Minister launched Phase 2 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7. Jindal Stainless has supplied stainless steel for the outer panels, car body, structurals, roofs, interiors, underframes, and other stainless steel applications for the project. The Mumbai Metro line was inaugurated by the PM in a Dedication Ceremony organized in Mumbai yesterday. The line will be opened for commute from today.

For this Mumbai Metro project, Jindal Stainless started supplying high-quality stainless steel grade 301LN in various tempers and in 2J finish. The supply, which started in January 2021, is expected to continue till December 2025. Jindal Stainless is supplying material from its different manufacturing units across the country for the project. The trainsets are being developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in batches and out of the total 576 coaches required for this project, 144 coaches have been supplied so far. Approximately 5,760 metric tons of stainless steel would be consumed to develop 18.6 km 2A Metro line and 16.5 km 7 Metro line respectively.

Commenting on this development, MD, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “As a completely recyclable metal, stainless steel is the most sustainable choice of material to enable a low-waste circular economy. We are always proud to partner metro and railway projects, playing our part in ensuring safe, sustainable, and hygienic commute for people.”

In the past, Jindal Stainless has supplied to metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and other metro projects.