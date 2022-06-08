Jindal Stainless participates in chemTECH World Expo 2022 as the Bronze sponsor

Mumbai:Jindal Stainless participated in the 30th edition of chemTECH World Expo 2022 being organised at Jio World Centre from June 8-11. As the Bronze sponsor for the largest congregation of industry professionals from the global chemical and pharma processing industries, Jindal Stainless showcasedits niche stainless steel products. These included critical application grades like lean duplex, duplex and super duplex, super austenitic and other new products like chequered sheets, hot-roll bonded clad plates, andmachinable stainless steel grades like 316F. These are typically used across nuclear power generation, thermal power generation, flue gas desulfurization, ethanol, bio-fuels, pulp and paper, fertiliser, water treatment, petrochemicals, and oil &gas industries. In India, the stainless steel processing industry market is nearly 50,000 MT per month, with Jindal Stainless’ market share at ~65%.

Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr TarunKhulbesaid, “We are thrilled to participate in chemTECH World Expo 2022. Processing industry is one of the most demanding, specification-led, and technology-intensive sectors. Jindal Stainless has been supplying specialized stainless steel grades to this sector. Our theme at this year’s Expo is ‘One-Stop-Shop for anything stainless’. With over 50 years of experience in the stainless steel industry, we have the expertise and capability to offer customized state-of-the-art solutions to our customers, both domestic and international, and help develop a self-sufficient ecosystem.”

The Company also participated in the panel discussions along with other major participants like L&T, Berger, ONGC, Reliance Industries, etc. to deliberate on corrosion prevention technology and the right material selection to effectively combat corrosion in the processing industry.Jindal Stainless emphasised on developing sustainable solutions while using stainless steel for new-age applications, including hydrogen, ethanol, methanol, etc. Company’s world-class products are globally certified and serve the highly demanding processing industry market worldwide.