Jindal Stainless celebrates World Mental Health Day with wellness activities at all locations

New Delhi : Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer, marked World Mental Health Day with a series of engaging activities at its corporate office and plant locations, aiming to promote mental well-being and foster a supportive work environment. In collaboration with Pawasana, a wellness and animal welfare community, the company hosted a puppy meet-and-greet for employees. At the Jajpur plant, a stand-up comedy show was organised to uplift employees’ spirits and create a light-hearted atmosphere. Meanwhile, in Hisar, a workshop focused on prioritising mental health in the workplace was conducted. The company also launched an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) today. EAP is a confidential service designed to provide professional support in navigating personal and professional challenges through guidance and counselling.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer, Mr Sushil Baveja, said, “At Jindal Stainless, we are committed to creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to prioritise their mental health. Activities like these are a reminder that it’s essential to take breaks, engage in fun and uplifting experiences, and connect with our inner selves and our colleagues in meaningful ways. A special thank you goes out to those who have been a source of support for others – your compassion and care make a world of difference. Together, we can build a workplace where everyone thrives, both mentally and professionally.”

As part of the week-long activities, Jindal Stainless encouraged employees to nominate colleagues who had positively impacted their mental well-being at work. These nominated individuals were recognised as Mental Health Champs and received small tokens of appreciation for their support. Pawasana also organised a special painting session with Indie puppies, giving employees a fun and refreshing break from their usual routines. Through this collaboration with Pawasana, Jindal Stainless also supported the cause of Indie dog adoption as all the puppies part of the meet-and-greet and painting session were available for adoption.