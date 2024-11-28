Jindal Panther Cement Enters Odisha Market with a Grand Launch

Bhubaneswar : Jindal Panther Cement, known for innovation and quality, marked its debut in the cement industry with a spectacular launch event Puri. This milestone celebrates the operational start of the Angul Cement Plant, a cutting-edge facility designed to redefine construction in East India.

The Angul Plant begins with an impressive production capacity of 1.5 MTPA, scalable to 3 MTPA by 2026, complementing the existing 1 MTPA Raigarh Plant for a combined capacity of 2.5 MTPA. Equipped with advanced technology and eco-conscious systems, the plant underscores Jindal Panther Cement’s commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

At the event, the brand unveiled three premium cement variants:

Jindal Panther Concrete Ultima (PSC Cement): High strength, corrosion resistance, and tamper-proof packaging.

Jindal Panther Shield (PSC): Superior finish, resistance to chloride and sulphate attacks, and enhanced durability.

Jindal Panther Shield (CC Cement): Eco-friendly with premium finish and unmatched durability.

Strategically located, the Angul Plant will cater to growing demands across Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and neighboring states, driving infrastructure growth in the region.

Jindal Panther Cement’s CEO, Rohit Vohra, stated that the Angul Cement Plant represents a significant advancement for the company. The plant combines cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly practices to provide superior, more sustainable, and high-performance cement products. Vohra emphasized that the company is committed to setting new industry standards in quality and durability, thereby empowering the construction sector in India.