Jindal (India) Limited Strengthens National Leadership with 30 Per Cent Market Share in Assam’s Coated Steel Segment

Guwahati : Jindal (India) Limited, part of prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, has further consolidated its pan-India market presence by capturing 30 per cent share in Assam’s coated steel segment. The company, which maintains strong nationwide leadership across multiple steel product categories, has also achieved 22 per cent market share in Assam’s colour coated steel segment, reinforcing its dominant position across India.

Building on its 70-year legacy of excellence, Jindal (India) Limited’s growth in Assam was driven by its flagship brand Jindal Sabrang, which has established itself as a trusted name across India. The company’s premium offering, Jindal Neucolor+, continues to gain significant traction nationwide, including strong acceptance in Assam. In the half year ended September 2024, the company’s innovative “Jindalume” (Aluminium-Zinc Bare Galvalume coils and sheets) witnessed particularly strong demand in Assam, complementing its robust performance across other markets.

Sharing insights on the business growth, Jindal (India) Limited’s spokesperson said, “As a leading national player in India’s downstream steel sector, we continue to strengthen our pan-India presence while achieving significant milestones across key markets. Our leadership position spans multiple regions, with particularly strong performance in the East and South markets. Assam represents approximately 15 per cent of our coated steel business, demonstrating the effectiveness of our nationwide market penetration strategy.”

The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities near Kolkata serve markets across India. Recently announced strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, marking a 60 percent increase from current capacity of 1 Million MT per annum with a capex of INR 1500 crore, will further strengthen Jindal (India) Limited’s national leadership. This expansion will enhance production capabilities for coated flat products, enabling diversification into new segments like solar and home appliances, while supporting import substitution across India.

A large part of North-East India, including Assam, has a hilly terrain which generates a robust demand for coated steel products for roofing and other construction needs, making it a natural market for the company, the spokesperson added.

Jindal (India) Limited offers a range of advanced coated steel products, each designed to meet the specific demands of various industries while ensuring high performance and durability. Among these, Jindal Sabrang, redefines the aesthetics of steel by introducing a vibrant array of colour-coated options with exceptional corrosion resistance in outdoor applications. Jindal Sabrang adds a visual appeal that extends the functionality of steel beyond its typical uses.

Jindal NeuColor+ represents the pinnacle of premium coated steel products, offering a combination of advanced technology, aesthetic versatility, and long-lasting durability. This product is engineered with a special coating process that includes the use of SMP, SDF, and PVDF, in addition to RMP, resulting in a steel sheet that is exceptionally resistant to corrosion and colour fading.