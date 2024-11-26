Jindal (India) Limited Hosts Retailer Meet ‘Milaap’ in Visakhapatnam; Plans to Further Strengthen Presence in the Region

Visakhapatnam : Jindal (India) Limited, part of prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, successfully hosted “Milaap” event, the company’s retailer meet, in Visakhapatnam. The event, attended by senior company officials that included Zonal Sales Head and State Sales Head, was organised to engage and interact with leading retailers in the region.

The event, organized in collaboration with Jai Kapees Associates, was attended by close to 100 retailers.

These events, organized by Jindal (India) Limited, are in line with the company’s endeavour to further fortify its foothold in the region and expand its geographical presence across India. During the meet, the downstream steel products manufacturer showcased its range of advanced coated steel products, each designed to meet the specific demands of various industries while ensuring high performance and durability. Among these was Jindal Sabrang, an offering from Jindal (India) Limited that redefines the aesthetics of steel by introducing a vibrant array of colour-coated options with exceptional corrosion resistance in outdoor applications.

In addition, the company apprised the retailers about Jindal NeuColor+, a range that represents the pinnacle of premium coated steel products, offering a combination of advanced technology, aesthetic versatility, and long-lasting durability. The product offering, from Jindal (India) Limited, is engineered with a special coating process that makes the steel sheet exceptionally resistant to corrosion and colour fading.

“Jindal (India) Limited has already established itself as one of the leading players in the East and the South markets in India, having a strong foothold in these regions. Over the years, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a key market with a growing demand for Jindal Sabrang. The Milaap Retailer meet is a step to educate retailers in the region about Jindal (India) Limited’s premium offerings and our new innovations. With this, we aim to further penetrate the current markets and strengthen our presence,” said a Jindal (India) Limited’s spokesperson.

As part of this initiative, Jindal (India) Limited’s representatives also discussed the company’s plans for the region, gather first-hand feedback from the retailers and address any challenges that they may be facing. This proved beneficial to Jindal (India) Limited to network with the retailer partners driving growth across the region for the company and further strengthening the company’s position as a trusted and evolving company.

Since its inception, Jindal (India) Limited has been steadfastly committed to nation-building initiatives, strongly supporting the Government of India’s push for modern infrastructure.

Recently, the company also announced a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, a 60 per cent increase from its current capacity of 1 Million MT per annum with a capex spend of over INR 1,500 Crore. This expansion will primarily focus on new lines for coated flat products, allowing Jindal (India) to increase production of current range of products, diversify into new segments like solar and home appliances, and contribute to import substitution, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and growth.