Jindal India becomes Hyderabad FC’s Principal Sponsor for Indian Super League Season 2024-25  

Mumbai : Jindal (India) Limited, the downstream steel product manufacturing company of one of India’s leading business houses, BC Jindal Group, has announced that it has become the principal sponsor of Indian Super League (ISL) team, Hyderabad FC for the 2024-25 season.

This sponsorship initiative reiterates Jindal (India) Limited’s commitment to promote sports on a national scale and to engage with a broader audience and younger fans that enjoy football, a game that is fast gaining popularity across geographies in India. Also, Hyderabad area is one of main markets for Jindal Sabrang colour coated sheets, a flagship product of Jindal India.

“As the principal sponsor, we aspire to offer Hyderabad FC a robust platform to excel, not only on the field but off the field, as well. Both organisations have a shared vision of promoting growth and excellence in their respective fields while prioritizing teamwork and perseverance. This association is also in line with our endeavour to extend our unwavering support to promote community development, fitness and collaboration”, said a spokesperson from Jindal (India) Limited.

The sponsorship will provide vital funding for Hyderabad FC’s operations which will include player development, augmenting infrastructure and enhancing fan engagement, thereby, boosting the club’s overall performance and visibility.

“Being associated with a reputable company like Jindal (India) Limited bolsters brand Hyderabad FC amongst all present and potential stakeholders. It will also give the club a strong impetus to continue to strive for success in the India Football landscape”, said a Hyderabad FC spokesperson.

Recently, Jindal Football, under the ambit of the BC Jindal Group had announced the acquisition of the sporting license of Hyderabad FC.