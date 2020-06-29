Jindal Group done commendable work in medical and education sectors besides industialization : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel did online bhumipujan and foundation laying of Phase-II expansion works of Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Center, Raigarh, from his residence office today. New facilities in this hospital are being development at the cost of nearly 25 crore. 85 additional bed-capacity will be developed in this hospital. On the occasion, JSPL Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal was present at CM House and members of JSPL family and group were present at the program venue of Raigarh. Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Naveen Jindal and people of Jindal group. On the occasion, Mr. Naveen Jindal handed over cheque of Rs 2 crore for Chief Minister Relief Fund to Chief Minister. Mr. Baghel thanked him for the contribution.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said that Fortis-OP Jindal Hospital is a well-equipped healthcare facility for people of Raigarh and surrounding areas. The hospital has experienced doctors and international-level medical facilities are available. Mr. Baghel said that expansion of this hospital will provide even better health facilities to people of the area. People here will not have to travel all the way to other cities for treatment of critical diseases including COVID-19. Mr. Baghel praised the works being done by Jindal group in industrial sector as well as in education and medical sector. Mr. Baghel thanked Mr. Naveen Jindal’s offer to provide necessary support in all the areas including medical sector, on behalf of Jindal group, during this difficult situation of global pandemic. Chief Minister said that it is necessary for people to be careful about their health and improve their immunity during this corona crisis. State Government is working in collaboration with social organizations and common people, to prevent corona infection in both villages and cities of Chhattisgarh. This has helped in containing the virus to a great extent.

JSPL Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal said on the occasion that steps taken in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel to prevent corona infection are being appreciated across the country. He said that expansion of Fortis OP Jindal Hospital will provide better medical facilities to people of Raigarh area, especially poor people. He said that this hospital expansion work will be completed in two years. Mr. Jindal said that they would fulfill all the responsibilities given by State Government in health, education and industrial sectors, during covid-19 crisis. He said that his organization is committed to provide better health services to people of Raigar. After the constrcution work of the second phase, the hospital will have 155-bed capacity.

In the second phase, Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre will have another building constructed over 50 thousand sq ft at the cost of Rs 25 crore and equipp it with various facilities including 85 additional beds, isolation ward and ICU facility as per ICMR guidelines. Besides, the Hospital will also have specialist physicians of neuro-icu, dialysis, radiology, endoscopy, gastro-antrology, urology, nephrology, heart surgery etc.

