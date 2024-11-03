Jindal Foundation Signs MoU with BCKIC to Launch LED Bulb Production Initiative in Barbil

Joda/Barbil: In a major step toward empowering women and fostering sustainable development in Odisha, Jindal Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), has signed an MoU with the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC). This partnership will establish an LED bulb production unit at Deojhar Panchayat in Barbil, creating employment opportunities for local women and promoting eco-friendly, energy-efficient products.

Part of the Jindal Foundation’s Women and Livelihood program, this pilot initiative will train women from nearby villages in LED bulb production, equipping them with essential manufacturing skills. The scalable project is expected to expand, providing economic upliftment and empowering more women within the community.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman of BCKIC, and Shri Vargil Lakra, GM-CSR of Jindal Foundation at the Barbil Pellet Plant of JSP, in the presence of Shri Purushotham M D, Unit Head, Shri Ashish Ranjan Mohanty, Head HR & ES and other senior officials and the participating women from the nearby villages.

Commenting on this groundbreaking initiative, Shri Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Group Head of CSR and Education, noted, “This initiative has the components of facility creation, capacity building and tie ups for forward linkages as well as marketing. This will not only result in regular income generation of women but also shall empower them with skills of negotiation and decision making for fostering equitable growth in the tribal predominant region of Joda, Barbil and Deojhar. With demand for energy-efficient bulbs rising, the initiative aims to create an eco friendly and sustainable social business model driving lasting community impact.”

It’s to be mentioned that through high-impact initiatives under the Women and Livelihood programs such as, Jindal Asha, Kishori Express, Yashasvi, and Jan Jeevika Kendra, the Foundation has transformed and empowered the lives of over 5 million women and girls across the country.