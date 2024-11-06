Jindal Films Europe Commits 5-10 New Innovative Launches Annually for Sustainable Solutions in Flexible Packaging

Europe, 6 November 2024: Jindal Films Europe (JFE), a leader in the flexible packaging industry and a part of the USD 2.5 billion B. C. Jindal Group, announces a commitment to launch 5-10 new innovative films annually aimed at providing sustainable solutions in flexible packaging. The initiative underscores JFE’s role in driving sustainability for the industry as well as for end consumers in this evolving consumer preference landscape. The company’s efforts span from product innovation to active participation in industry-wide recycling initiatives and the use of recycled and renewable materials.

As consumers and brands increasingly prioritize sustainability, JFE has positioned itself at the forefront of developing eco-friendly packaging solutions. The company invests heavily in R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities to create sustainable, recyclable films that meet the evolving needs of the market while minimizing environmental impact.

Sharing views on the same, Manfred Kaufmann, CEO, at JFE said, “At JFE, we are not just responding to the sustainability challenge; we are actively shaping the future of flexible packaging. Our close collaboration with customers allows us to design films that precisely meet their ambitious sustainability goals.”

JFE’s product range includes multi-layer films in thicknesses from 12 to 70 micron, available in transparent, white, metalized, coated, and uncoated varieties. The company’s innovative capabilities result in the launch of 10 new products annually, all of which are designed for sustainable, recyclable structures. JFE has made significant advancements in BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) films, enabling the creation of mono-PP, recyclable structures. These developments include ultra-high barrier metalized films to replace aluminium foil, Alox (transparent, oxidized aluminium layer) barrier films that provide high-level barrier protection while allowing consumers to see the product inside, and films with improved heat resistance that allow the use of thinner films in customer processes like printing and sealing.

As part of the ongoing technological breakthroughs, JFE has also introduced a new BOPE (bi-oriented polyethylene) platform under the Ethy-Lyte trademark. These films are designed to replace PET films in lamination with PE sealants, facilitating the creation of mono-PE recyclable structures. The Ethy-Lyte range is continuously expanding, with new barrier films being developed for both duplex and triplex mono-PE packaging structures.

In addition to product innovations, JFE is taking significant steps to reduce carbon footprint through the following measures:

Producing thin BOPP and BOPE films, which are inherently carbon-footprint efficient for customers

Implementing the most effective ways of energy consumption and waste reduction

Installed a solar plant at their main manufacturing site in Brindisi, Italy

Using recycled or bio-based resins to further reduce carbon footprint

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just our products,” explained spokesperson. “We’re constantly looking for ways to make our manufacturing processes more environmentally friendly, from energy efficiency to renewable power sources to transition the industry and the consumers to a whole new way of looking at flexible packaging.”

Jindal Film Europe’s efforts align with the packaging industry’s broader move towards a circular economy, which is seen as the most efficient way to conserve Earth’s resources and minimize environmental impact. As an active member of CEFLEX, JFE collaborates along the value chain to design collectable, sortable, and recyclable packaging for the new circular economy model. CEFLEX is the collaborative initiative of a European consortium of companies representing the entire value chain of flexible packaging.

The company’s two main pillars, BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and BOPE (Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene) films, are at the heart of this effort. These innovations allow the market to design mono-material packaging solutions that are easily sortable and fully recyclable, offering fully recyclable structures that can replace materials like aluminium foil or PET films, even for the most demanding barrier needs.

JFE has also introduced the Re Range family of products and made significant strides in incorporating recycled and renewable materials into their products. This is being achieved through the following measures by:

Providing films made with bio-based PP resins

Developing technology to incorporate mechanically recycled content in their films

Offering chemically recycled post-consumer circular films, reducing the use of virgin resins

As the industry continues to evolve, JFE remains committed to leading the way in sustainable packaging solutions. Through ongoing innovation, customer collaboration, industry partnerships, and a focus on environmental responsibility, JFE is helping to create a more sustainable future for the flexible packaging industry.