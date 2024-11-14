Jindal Asha Hosts Orientation and Screening for Special Olympics Sports

Angul: Jindal Asha’s Angul unit, a fulcrum of Jindal Foundation, in collaboration with Special Olympics Bharat, Odisha, conducted a two-day orientation and screening event on Special Olympic sports from 11th to 12th November 2024. This program welcomed many Divyang children to participate in the specialized training, screening, and sports activities.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries from Special Olympics Bharat, Odisha, including Ms. Sasmita Mohapatra, Sports Director, and Mr. Umakanta Sarangi, Asia-Pacific National Coach. Leading the program, the experts provided hands-on training and demonstrated competition models for track and field events, focusing on inclusive sports practices.

The highlight of the event was a model BOCCE competition, featuring both athletes with and without intellectual disabilities in a unified setup, conducted under the guidance of Mr. Tapas Kumar Mohanty, DM, CSR, and therapists from Jindal Asha.

Additionally, participants received a series of trainings in a range of sports, including BOCCE, running, and softball throwing.

Mr. Aswini Kumar Sahoo, Principal of O.P. Jindal School, Angul, and Mr. Jayant Kumar Mohanty, Head of CSR, Angul, also participated in the event contributing to the collaborative spirit of the program.

Over the course of the event, Special Olympics Bharat, Odisha screened eight children for participation in future Special Olympics track and field athletic events.

This orientation and screening reflects the Jindal Foundation’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, skill development, and empowerment for children with special needs