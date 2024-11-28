Jindal Asha Celebrates Strength and Talent at 3rd Annual Sports Day for Children with Special Needs

Angul : Jindal Asha, Angul, Odisha, the dedicated wing of Jindal Foundation for empowerment and education of Children with Special needs (divyang) proudly hosted its 3rd Annual Sports Day on November 26th and 27th, 2024. The event celebrated the remarkable resilience, determination, and talents of its students, fostering inclusivity and showcasing the transformative power of sports.

The day was filled with high energy and enthusiasm as children participated in a variety of specially designed sports and activities, including running, shot-put, beads spoon race, ball transfer, musical chairs, and parents’ no-fire cooking, among others.

Each event was thoughtfully tailored to accommodate the diverse abilities of the participants, ensuring an inclusive platform where every child had the opportunity to shine.

The event began with a vibrant opening ceremony, featuring a parade of participants and an inspiring address by Mr. Jayanta Kumar Mohanty, GM & Head of CSR, Jindal Steel & Power Angul .

Mr. Mohanty praised the efforts of the children, therapists, and supporting staff of Jindal Asha . ‘Events like these not only highlight the extraordinary capabilities of our students but also reinforce the importance of inclusion and accessibility in every aspect of life” said Sri Mohanty .

Parents, therapists, and supporting staff united to create an inclusive and celebratory atmosphere. The Annual Sports Day reaffirmed Jindal Asha Angul’s commitment to providing opportunities that foster personal growth, confidence, and teamwork among the Divyang children It served as a powerful reminder that, with the right support and encouragement, every individual has the potential to excel.

The closing ceremony was marked with a festive atmosphere, as participants and attendees celebrated the success of the day’s activities. Smt. Seema Malhan and Smt. Anita Mittal from Jindal Mahila Samiti Angul joined as Chief Guest and Guests of Honor respectively. In their speeches, they emphasized the importance of providing platforms for Divyang children to excel in all aspects of life. ‘This event is a testament to the strength and capabilities of these students. It is not about winning or losing, but about participation, courage, and the pursuit of excellence.'”