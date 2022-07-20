JIMPA AND JAUREMAJRA HANDS OVER APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO 205 NEWLY RECRUITED NURSES, 20 PARA MEDICAL TECHNICIANS AND 46 SDEs

New Delhi : In line with the policy of the Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide ample job avenues to the youth, the Cabinet Ministers Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Chetan Singh Jauremajra today handed over to 205 newly recruited nurses and 20 Para Medical Technicians in Medical Education and Research department and 46 Sub Divisional Engineers (SDEs) in the Water Supply and Sanitation department.

Addressing the gathering both the Ministers said that only the eligible youth who have cleared the competitive exams are getting jobs in the state government. They said that it is a red letter day for all the appointees who have got this opportunity to serve the people. Both Jimpa and Jauremajra said that the state government is committed for providing employment to the youth for which already the wheels have been set in motion to provide more than 25,000 jobs to them.

The Ministers asserted that the entire recruitment process will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner so that eligible and deserving youth get these jobs. Congratulating the newly recruited employees, Jimpa and Jauremajra asked them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, honesty and professional integrity. They expressed hope that with the enrolment of these 205 nurses and 20 Para Medical Technicians the human resource in Medical Colleges of the state will be augmented.

The Ministers said that after assuming charge, the present government has recruited 650 nurses and 60 Para Medical Technicians adding that recruitment of a large number of Doctors and Para Medical Technicians is also in pipeline. Jimpa and Jauremajra also said that the recruitment of 46 Sub Divisional Engineers (SDEs) in the Water Supply and Sanitation department will also help in further improving the working of the department.