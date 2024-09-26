Jimmy Shaw Takes Over As President Of HRAWI  

Mumbai : Mr Jimmy Shaw, Managing Director of The Waterfront Shaw, Lavasa has been elected the new President of The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) – HRAWI. The appointment took place during the 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on 21st September, 2024, where new Office Bearers for the 2024-25 term were also appointed. In his new role, Mr Shaw will continue to lead HRAWI’s efforts in spearheading various campaigns that cover critical facets of the hospitality industry, including food safety, regulatory advocacy, talent retention and development and sustainability.

A third-generation hotelier, Mr Shaw also serves as Director of Bona Sera Hotels Ltd and Shaw Hotels & Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. In addition to his hospitality ventures, he is also the Managing Director of ShawMan Software Pvt Ltd. and Director at IDS NEXT Business Solutions Pvt Ltd. Known for his advocacy within the industry, Mr Shaw previously held the position of Honorary Secretary of HRAWI.

“HRAWI has made significant progress, crossing many important milestones in recent years. The past committee’s leadership worked tirelessly to address member concerns and engage with the Government, facilitating swift resolutions where necessary. The Association has been proactive in addressing key challenges, from simplifying GST compliance to tackling issues like cyber-bullying and talent shortages. My goal is to continue this legacy and work in the best interest of our members and the hospitality sector as a whole. I am grateful to the Executive Committee for placing their trust in me and electing me as President,” says Mr Jimmy Shaw, President, HRAWI.

Under Mr Jimmy Shaw’s leadership, HRAWI will continue engaging with the Government during the GST Council meetings and Union Budgets, collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and making legal interventions to address industry-wide concerns. The Association will be particularly focused on simplifying the process of obtaining licenses through its recommendations on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

“We will continue advocating the need to streamline and simplify licensing procedures to enhance the EoDB initiative and reduce administrative burdens. For the hospitality industry to thrive, a business-friendly environment with fewer complexities is essential. We will also continue to work with policymakers to bring about these much-needed reforms. Additionally, the Association will continue hosting its latest initiative – Empowering Hospitality Conclaves & Awards, which aims to bring together industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to discuss and address key issues facing the hospitality sector at regular intervals. Most importantly, going forward our focus will be on creating a greener, more eco-friendly future for our industry and our planet,” concludes Mr Shaw.

The newly appointed Office Bearers include Mr Nirav Gandhi as Senior Vice President, Mr Chetan Mehta as Vice President, Mr Pradeep Shetty as Honorary Secretary, Mr Sumit Suri as Joint Honorary Secretary and Mr Gurbir Singh Bedi as Honorary Treasurer.