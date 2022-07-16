JIGYASA Program at CSIR-IMMT on Word Youth Skill Day 2022

Bhubaneswar: World Youth Skill Day was celebrated by JIGYASA Team at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology on 15th July 2022 in association with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India. 43 students and 9 teachers from 7 schools of Odisha participated in the program. The scientists of CSIR-IMMT demonstrated advance research setups and facilities to the school children and teachers. They also visited the JIGYASA medicinal and aromatic garden which is a unique facility created in the city. A specially designed hands-on training program using electronics circuit components and modules were organised for the students. Ten schools having ATL labs have been adopted by CSIR-IMMT for hand holding. Out of 10 adopted schools, Govt. High School, IRC Village, Bhubaneswar, Kendriya Vidyalaya No-4, Bhubaneswar, Jawahar Vidyapitha, Pipli, Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, Panchayat Raj High School, Kanapura, Capital High School, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, B.B High School, Dhenkanal participated in the program. Dr. Santosh Kumar Behera, Principal Scientist co-ordinated the program. Other scientists Dr. Bhagyadhar Bhoi, Dr. B.S. Jena, Dr. AK Sahoo, Dr. DS. Rao, Dr. Satyajit Rath, Dr. Ashutosh Rath, Dr. Bikash Kumar Jena, Dr. Nilotpala Pradhan, Dr. Umakanta Subudhi, Dr. Alok Tripathy helped in organising the program and also interacted with students and teachers. The JIGYASA garden visit was co-ordinated by Mr. Bibhudatta Pradhan. Sophisticated instruments were demonstrated by Mr. Ajit Dash, Mr. Debadatta Sahoo and Ms. Swagatika Mohanty. Prof. S. Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT conveyed that students of India at the young age require skills to demonstrate their innovative ideas. To make our young generation more skilful, the JIGYASA team at IMMT organised this World Youth Skill Day 2022. The JIGYASA Nodal Scientist, Dr. Debi Prasad Das conducted the hands-on training and encouraged students to develop models and prototypes for solving societal issues. All teachers expressed that such programs are very much useful for their students. The schools participated are having Atal Tinkering Labs with funding received from Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India. JIGYASA is a Scientific Social Responsibility program of CSIR where emphasis is given to have more scientist-student connect activities.