Jhulaghat Suspension Bridge fully operational from today

The Jhulaghat transit in the Baitadi district connecting Nepal and India has come into full operation from Wednesday (18th October 2023). Being under construction, the suspension bridge over the Mahakali River was partially operational. For the repair of the bridge, people’s mobility was halted from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m until yesterday. Today onwards, the transit is operational from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. aiding people’s movement across the border.

During the festivals of Dashain and Tihar, Nepalese people return home to join their families as well as Hindu pilgrims from India visit the shrines of Bhagwati Ningalashaini, Tripurasundari, Bhagwati Melauli and Udayadev located in western Nepal. With the full operation of the crossing during the Dashain festival, locals are happy.