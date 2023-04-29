Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Odisha based KISS; Declares one-month salary to KISS

Bhubaneswar, 28 April: “I visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and learned a lot from it”, said Shri Hemant Soren, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who visited the institute on 28th April 2023. Addressing KISS students, he praised the efforts of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for setting up such an extraordinary institution. “It is unthinkable to create such a huge institution even by any government”, he remarked.

Shri Soren expressed his desire to establish a similar institution in Jharkhand, citing the positive impact it could have on tribal communities in his state. Stating that Jharkhand does not have an institution like KISS, he said, the Naxal problem and many other problems of tribals can be solved if an institute like KISS is established.

“KISS has made me think about it a lot. KISS and Dr. Samanta will guide us in involving the tribal community in the development process. We will adopt the practices and create the atmosphere of KISS in the education sector in Jharkhand. For this we will provide all support to KISS”, Shri Soren stated, adding that the passion, enthusiasm and atmosphere of KISS among the children are remarkable.

He advised the students to utilize the platform to achieve their goals with determination and hard work. On this occasion, Shri Soren announced to donate his one month’s salary to KISS. His wife Smt. Kalpana Murmu Soren was astonished to see so many students in KISS. Speaking to the students, she said, “You have come so far away from the village to reach KISS. I believe under the guidance of the founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta and the teachers of KISS, you can definitely reach your goal. She advised students to always keep confidence in life.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sukhdev Singh, Chief Secretary of Jharkhand said that KISS is not an institution but an empire. Such an institution could not have been created without God’s blessings. It is because of God’s blessings on Dr. Achyuta Samanta that he has built such a huge institution, he stated, while expressing hope that an institute like KISS would be implemented in Jharkhand. Earlier, Dr. Achyuta Samanta delivered the welcome speech. Prof. Deepak Behera, VC, KISS Deemed to be University proposed the vote of thanks. Among others, Shri Vinay Choubey, Secretary to CM, Jharkhand; and Shri Sunil Kumar Srivastava, CM’s Private Secretary were present.