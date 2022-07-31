Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins Gold in 67kg weightlifting at CWG 2022

New Delhi: At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal for India in the men’s 67 kg category in weightlifting today. Jeremy lifted a total of 300 kg. He lifted 140 kg in snatch and 160 kg in clean and jerk. This is India’s second gold and fifth overall medal at the CWG Games.

Earlier yesterday, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category, while Bindiya Rani Devi won the silver medal in 55kg. In women’s boxing, Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign today. In the men’s category, Shiv Thapa will present his challenge in the last 16.

India will face Ghana in men’s hockey at 7.30 pm.

In table tennis, India will face Bangladesh in the men’s quarter-finals, whereas the women’s team will present its challenge in the semi-finals late tonight.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are competing in their respective disciplines.

India will face South Africa in the quarter-finals of the mixed team event in badminton.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Ms Murmu said, his self-belief despite an injury during the event enabled him to create history and inspire millions. She said, Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s podium finish has filled Indians with pride. The President wished him more such moments of glory.

Congratulating Jeremy Lalrinnunga for bagging a gold medal in Men’s 67kg weightlifting competition at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, our weightlifters continue to make India proud with their stupendous performances. He conveyed best wishes to Jeremy for his future endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the Gold medal in his very first Commonwealth Games and setting a phenomenal Commonwealth Games record as well. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, Our Yuva Shakti is creating history. He said, at a young age Jeremy has brought immense pride and glory. The Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to him for his future endeavours.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the Gold medal at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the weightlifting 67kg category. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said, Jeremy’s Gold in Men’s 67kg weightlifting in CWG 2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to the TOPS core group. The Minister said, Jeremy, has broken the Games record too. He said India is proud of him.