Jeep® India launches two exciting Special Editions: Meridian Upland and Meridian X for Adventure and Sophistication

New Delhi : The new Jeep® Meridian gets enhanced style & a host of functional equipment based on customer demand. The iconic premium SUV brand is introducing two limited special editions; the Meridian X and Meridian Upland highlighting the duality of Sophistication and Adventure.

The special editions deliver Jeep® brands’ legendary 4×4 capability with new styling and equipment to further accentuate the true SUV design cues of the Jeep® Meridian. The Special Editions will sport two additional colours Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue that offers a unique visual appeal to the range. The special edition offers unique & distinctive looks to offer customers option to select a variant based on their style and personality.

The sophisticated Jeep® Meridian X is designed to suit urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium drive experience. The Meridian X offers stylish Body Colour Lowers, Grey Roof, and Alloy Wheels with Grey Pocket. Furthermore, it provides exterior additions such as side moulding, puddle lamps, and interior modifications such as ambient lighting giving the premium interiors a lounge like makeover.

The Jeep® Meridian Upland has enhanced adventure elements suited for customers who would like to ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’. This special edition is targeted at those who want to drive through different terrains and have a thrilling experience while following their passion. It includes functional equipment such as a Roof Carrier & Side steps in addition to Splash Guards, Boot Organizer, Sunshades, Special Cabin, Cargo mats, Tire Inflator and a specially designed unique Hood Decal.

In addition, buyers of both the variants will be offered the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi enabled 11.6” screen to play their favourite apps and content; at 50% of the selling price.

Commemorating the launch of the Jeep® Meridian’s special edition in India, Mr. Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep® Brand India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep® Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep® Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base.”

The Jeep® Meridian leverages its globally proven engineering prowess coupled with Indian insights to deliver an authentic SUV experience with high level of sophistication. This SUV redefined the premium SUV segment with its many best-in-class features, including the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The highly capable & agile SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.

The new special edition offers a significantly attractive proposition coupled with the Jeep® Wave Exclusive Program that is available to the entire Jeep® line-up. The premium customer care program entails 3 years of Jeep® Comprehensive Warranty, Jeep® Express Service packages starting in 90 mins, Jeep® Courtesy Edge & Segment First Customer Contact Programs – Jeep® Genius and Jeep® Adventure Concierge to help customers gain unparalleled ownership experience.

Bookings for the Jeep® Meridian’s Special Edition are now open at Jeep® Dealerships and on the Jeep® India website (jeep-india.com) with immediate deliveries. The Jeep® Meridian range starts at INR 32.95 Lakhs only