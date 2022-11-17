Jeep® India launches the iconic Grand Cherokee at an introductory price of ₹ 77.5 Lakh (EX–SHOWROOM)

Chennai : The Jeep® brand introduced the all-new Grand Cherokee by recreating the iconic moment when the SUV has launched 30 years ago, driving through a glass window at an Auto show in Detroit. Since then, the Grand Cherokee has set an industry benchmark and quickly became synonymous with upscale design and uncompromised capability. Today, the 5th generation of the iconic nameplate continues to build on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, with its all-new exterior and interior design, world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Grand Cherokee in India, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “As promised, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the fourth model to be Made in India. With the all-new Grand Cherokee, adventure lovers will have a distinctive blend of luxury, fortified with segment best features, innovative technology, and composed driving dynamics elevating the brand position to the luxury segment.”

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been designed and engineered to deliver even more of what has made the SUV a true global icon in the premium segment, including legendary capability, class-leading space, innovative technology, versatility, and advanced safety features.

Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, added, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and offers new level of luxury, safety, technology and comfort. The all-new Grand Cherokee is the epitome of prestige & panache to our unique, enthusiastic and growing customer base who accept nothing short of the best.”

Setting the standard

After more than 7 million global sales, the most acclaimed SUV ever continues to set the standard among all SUVs. The newly introduced Grand Cherokee is based on an entirely new architecture and has been meticulously designed and engineered to deliver unrivalled performance both on and off the road.

• The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is designed to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space, versatility, and functionality, maximizing overall passenger comfort by creating generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.

• More than 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System(ADAS), 360-Degree Surround View, Drowsy Driver Detection, 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers.

• 73% of the body is made from high strength & advanced high strength steel.

• Equipped with the award-winning 10.1 inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the all-new Grand Cherokee features segment-leading technologies include a 10-inch windshield Heads Up Display, digital rear view mirror and a segment first 10.25 inch passenger screen.

• Features handcrafted materials and modern amenities, resulting in the most luxurious Grand Cherokee ever. The front panel features new slim HVAC vents, a realigned center stack for greater driver accessibility. The all-new Jeep seating architecture features a length adjustable cushion for the front row passengers. The new 8-way adjustable front seats have power lumbar and memory. Heated/vented seats are available in first two rows, with three-level configurable controls.

• The center console layout now has updated switches, more storage space in the front bin that can hold two wireless devices and a wireless charger.

• The state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4×4 Quadra-Trac system and Selec-Terrain™ traction management system instils the Grand Cherokee with the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capability.

• Another noteworthy provision is the new Jeep SUV’s ability to automatically switch to four-wheel drive mode whenever the system detects the need. The famed 4×4 Quadra-Trac system includes an active transfer case that transfers torque to the wheel with the most grip to enhance traction.

• The SUV offers class-leading 215 mm of ground clearance and 533mm of water fording

• The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers 33 connectivity features including 24X7 Dedicated Assistance, Remote Vehicle Management, Monitor Vehicle Parameters, Navigation & Connected Traffic & Travel, 24-hour surveillance & Automatic Crash/ Breakdown detection

The all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style & active grille shutters combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Grand Cherokee packs a powerful punch with next generation features and technologies that make it a standout in the full-size SUV segment.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available at select Jeep dealerships across India with deliveries starting by the end of the month

Jeep® Brand:

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship, and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep® brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep® Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep line-up, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

In India, the Jeep vehicle line-up consists of the Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and soon-to-be-launched Grand Cherokee. India is the first country for Jeep outside of North America to make 4 models locally and also for exports to other right-hand drive markets around the world Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.