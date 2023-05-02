Kolkata : J.D. Birla Institute, Department of Management hosted its maiden management convention Invictus in 2015. Driven by the success of its initial fest, JDBI hosted its 8th chapter of Invictus 2023 from April 27-29, 2023. Giving a stage for expressing cultural talents, managerial abilities and sporting acumen, the grand fest featured a variety of exhilarating events, including management, contemporary, cultural, sports, and eSports.

Over the course of three days, 25 events involved top 30 colleges from the city. On April 21, 2023, the Representatives’ Meet took place before the Gala Opening Ceremony at the Raas Manch, Raajkutir. The Ceremony was opened by Ms. Rita Bibra, former Secretary General of Vidya Mandir Society that sponsors the college. The festival started with Cultural activities including Western Dance, Bollywood Dance, Battle of the Bands, and Fashion Show. A special performance by the up-and-coming singer, Adhiraj Bajaj thrilled the crowd making the first day even more unforgettable. On April 28, thirty of the city’s top colleges competed with one another in 15 different events, ranging from management-related competitions like Best Manager, Stress Interview, and more to competitions like debate, non-fire cookery, e-Sports like Fifa, and indoor sports like chess and carom. On April 29, Football, Basketball, Cricket and table tennis were held at different venues. A special performance by Kanishk Arora made the Closing Ceremony memorable. The scoring was entirely transparent and was determined by an array of distinguished external forty-seven juries and eleven referees. The Bhawanipur Education Society College was declared the overall winner with maximum scores and St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata as the runners-up. The success of the fest was driven by sheer hard work and dedication of the organizing groups of students and faculty members.

The three days were filled with enthusiasm and zeal to win among students and a passion among the Invictus Team to make it the best fest ever attended by anyone. The event was sponsored by PS Group, Rupa & Co. Ltd, Global Reach, Erudite, Patton, Stun the Sun, Decathlon, Global Risk Management Institute, Simmi Kaur Classes, Indian Outlet, Doshi & Co., CAL, Surplus Head, Blue Vista, Jal Sutra, Yes Office, Hulladek, RR Agarwal Jewellers, FnP Cakes and More, The Plants, Roli ki Toli, Shree Rasoi, Unbranded Company, Lakme Academy, JK Advertising, 91.9 Friends FM, Artsy. The participants’ had an exhilarating experience.

■ “It was an amazing experience to be a part of such a big event and competing with the most prestigious colleges across Kolkata and on then winning it. Hospitality and fin tech was one of the best part of Invictus. Never felt as if we were in another college. Congratulations to the entire team of Invictus which was a grand success” – Team, The Bhawanipore Education Society College

■ “Invitcus was wholesome in every sense. Every event was impeccably executed. The committee has done a commendable job to make the three days a smooth journey for all participants” – Team, St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

■ “Met people, made new friends and had lots of fun. Kudos to the whole team for managing this large scale event very smoothly and efficiently” – Team, St. Xavier’s University

■ “It was an amazing fest. Great moments and memories” – Team, The Heritage College

■ “It was nice experience working with team Invictus and thanks you JDBI for inviting us to such a successfully conducted fest” – Team, Seth Anadaram Jaipuria College