JCB Inaugurates A New Dealer Branch in Hosur, Krishnagiri

Hosur: JCB India Limited today announced the opening of the newest branch of its Dealership, TRR Automotive in Hosur, Krishnagiri district. Offering JCB India’s full Product Portfolio, the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art facility is set to provide technologically advanced Construction and Earthmoving equipment solutions to customers in the region.

Spread across 13,500 sq ft, the new JCB TRR Automotive Dealership branch employs over 30 skilled personnel comprising Sales, Service and Parts teams. The facility has a 3-bay Integrated Workshop, one Workshop- On-Wheels Van and a Parts Van along with a LiveLink command centre to ensure unmatched customer experience.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India said, “Hosur is an industrial powerhouse that is rapidly expanding and evolving into a key economic driver for the region. Infrastructure development is one of the main factors driving Hosur’s growth. The State Government is also placing a lot of emphasis on developing Hosur’s physical and social infrastructure. We see immense potential here and with TRR’s new branch facility, JCB is committed to contributing to the development of the region with our cutting edge product portfolio.”

He further said, “Our association with TRR dates over 17 years and together we look forward to working with the Tamil Nadu government’s vision for the region.

The new facility in Hosur has been made as per the JCB corporate identity guidelines and is equipped with JCB standardised systems and processes. The facility’s state-of-the-art fully operational LiveLink command centre, will enable 24×7 fleet management support to the customers. JCB LiveLink, an advanced telematics technology, gives information on Service, Operations and Security of JCB machines. JCB TRR Automotive dealership is also part of the digital ecosystem which is built around SalesMaster where the customer sales journey is comprehensively reviewed

TRR has 16 more outlets spanning Silavattam, Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, Tambaram, Thachur, Vellore, Tirupathur, Vanagaram, Thirukazhukundram, Perandapalli, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Thiruthani, Thamaraipakkam, Rathnagiri, Pavunjur – a branch every 25 kms.

JCB is a leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction equipment in India. With six state-of-the-art factories in India, the company manufactures a wide range of world-class equipment in India for the domestic market as well as for exports to more than 130 countries. JCB has a network of more than 60 dealers and 700 outlets spread throughout India, who further employ 8,000 professionally trained personnel. Given the investments allocated by both state and central governments for building urban and rural infrastructure, JCB takes pride in contributing to nation building with its strong India centric product portfolio.