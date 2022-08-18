New Delhi : Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing & Processing Company Pvt. Ltd. (JCAPCPL), a joint venture between Tata Steel and Nippon Steel, serving the automobile industry, completes 10 years on August 17.

As part of 10th anniversary celebrations, the company today unveiled a sculpture, especially commissioned for the occasion. This installation is designed to represent 10 years of JCAPCPL as well as the continuous nature of the automobile industry.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel. The structure has been installed outside Beldih Club.

The Sculpture not only celebrates JCAPCPL’s path-breaking performance and the promise to achieve many more milestones but is also paying tribute to its creative culture within the works and in the hearts and minds of its people and the community that hosts it. It is also JCAPCPL’s commitment to a green earth and its own environmentally-sustainable systems and processes ever since its first dispatches by road and rail rolled out by July 2014.

Ujjal Chakraborti, Managing Director JCAPCPL said, “The hallmark of JCAPCPL’s last decade has been its outstanding success in increasing its market share by delivering high quality products and responding to the fast-evolving needs of passenger vehicles”.

Notably, the company has served India’s growing demand for high-end automotive grade cold rolled steels. JCAPCPL has relationships with all major passenger manufacturers in India and is currently a key source of cold rolled steels in the country.