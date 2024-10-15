Jayant Chaudhary Inaugurates National Skill Training Institute Extension Centre at AMTZ Campus, Visakhapatnam

To address the immediate skill gaps in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, Government of India, inaugurated a new National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) extension centre at the Andhra Medical Tech Zone (AMTZ) campus in Visakhapatnam today and engaged with the candidates at the center. The initiative underscores the central government’s commitment towards creating more avenues for skill training and expanding employment opportunities for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing details, Shri Jayant Chaudhary informed that the extension centre will provide training in Computer Software Applications (CSA) under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS), starting from the 2024-25 academic session. It will also offer short-term courses on various applications of computers, under the Advanced Vocational Training scheme, implemented by the Directorate General of Training (DGT). This is a significant step in advancing skill development and empowering the local workforce.

The NSTI extension centre, housed at the AMTZ campus, is equipped with computer laboratory and furnished classrooms to train the students. Hostel accommodations, provided free of cost by AMTZ, are available for outstation candidates, along with mess facilities for all students on campus.

Shri Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the state government for its support and reaffirmed the central government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to strengthening skill infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. “This initiative will help provide better opportunities for a better livelihood to the locals,” he stated.

During the event, Shri Chaudhary also paid homage to the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, which was being commemorated at the institute. He spoke about Dr. Kalam’s immense contributions to science and education, emphasizing his visionary efforts to empower youth through skill development and innovation.

The establishment of the NSTI extension centre marks a significant step in the supporting the economic growth and boosting workforce employability.

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director of AMTZ, pledged full support for the seamless operation of the extension centre. Ms. Trishaljit Sethi, Director General of Training at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, also graced the occasion.

Before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, three NSTIs operated in the undivided state—NSTI Vidyanagar, NSTI Ramanthapur, and NSTI for Women—however, all remained in Telangana after the split, leaving a gap in Andhra Pradesh’s skill development infrastructure. This new extension centre seeks to address that gap.