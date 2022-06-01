New Delhi: Jay Shah has announced that Sourav Ganguly is not resigning from the post of BCCI president.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has put out a cryptic post on his Instagram handle, where he explains that he is keen on starting something new and big, where he wants to help people. As a result of his post, speculations arise whether ‘Dada’, who is marking 30 years in Cricket, will now join politics.

Sourav Ganguly took to his official Instagram handle on June 1 to highlight that he is keen on switching his career after spending 30 years with Cricket. The 49-year-old wrote, “2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life.”