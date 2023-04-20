Jammu: Jawan from Odisha among 5 killed in terror attack on Indian Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

The Odia martyr has been identified as Debasish Biswal, a native of Alagumar near Sakhigopal in Puri district. Biswal is survived by his wife Susri Sangeeta, a seven-month-old baby girl. Debasish had married Sangeeta in 2021. Biswal among five soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit. They were deployed in counterterrorist operations in the area.

The hurled a grenade on the army truck when the vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district. The vehicle caught fire in the grenade attack.

