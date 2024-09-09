Jawa unleashes the Striking 42 FJ A Bold Neo Classic powered by New 350 Alpha2 engine

Pune, 7 Sep 2024: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, the pioneers of the ‘Neo-Classic’ segment in India, proudly launch the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ, the latest member of the Jawa 42 Life series. Building on the success of the 42 and 42 Bobber, the 350 Jawa 42 FJ marks an exciting new chapter for the “42 Life” theme, celebrating a commitment to superior design and an unparalleled riding experience.

The name of this motorcycle is inspired by František Janeček, the visionary founder of Jawa, which aims to deliver a bold, modern riding experience for today’s motorcycling enthusiasts. With this addition to the line-up, Jawa makes big strides, blending design, power, presence, and cutting-edge technology, to set the new benchmark for the segment in 2024.

“The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering,” says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “We’ve taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the ‘price-performance’ matrix and achieved a great blend of edgy performance, gorgeous form, and precision engineering. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach.”

With the expansion of the ‘42 Life’ series, Jawa has extended the ideal balance of design, price, and performance across motorcycle formats, to appeal to a wide swathe of discerning riders. This is more than just a motorcycle—it’s a redefinition of the neo-classic category.

Stunning design language

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ bridges classic Jawa DNA with contemporary flair, embodying a neo-classic motorcycle. Its standout feature is the anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding – a segment first. This finish enhances the bike’s appeal and allows for personalisation through various colour options and Jawa branding choices.

Complementing the tank cladding are the aluminium headlamp holder and grab handles, along with aluminium footpegs. These elements contribute to a cohesive design that honours Jawa’s heritage while embracing modern craftsmanship.

The 42 FJ’s iconic curves and distinctive silhouette pay homage to its rich legacy. An off-set fuel cap adds a unique touch to the tank design. The wide, flat seat with premium stitching ensures rider comfort while maintaining style.

Modern features include an upswept exhaust, delivering the signature Jawa sound, and an all-LED lighting package. A fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port round off the rider-focused elements, blending traditional aesthetics with current technology.

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ’s design showcases the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, creating a riding experience that appeals to both classic motorcycle enthusiasts and those who appreciate contemporary features.

Formidable engine and performance

At the heart of the Jawa 42 FJ is the new cutting-edge 350 Alpha2 engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm, engineered for unmatched acceleration, smart gear-based mapping, and a slick six-speed gearbox with A&S clutch technology. The 42 FJ is designed to offer robust performance, making it a formidable force in the neo-classic segment.

The 42 FJ is engineered on a double cradle frame for superior handling, paired with a long, 1440 mm wheelbase for enhanced highway stability and control. With a segment-leading 178 mm ground clearance, the FJ is big on go-anywhere adventures. The dual-channel ABS, combined with larger disc brakes, delivers precise stopping power, significantly enhancing rider safety and confidence. Adding to rider convenience are the premium diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

Exploring The 42 Life

The New 350 Jawa 42 FJ is the newest edition in the brand’s Neo-Classic lineup, joining the popular 42 and 42 Bobber, and looks poised to garner fans of its own very quickly, with this power- and feature-packed offering.

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of premium colours, with prices starting from Rs. 1,99,142. Below is the detailed pricing for all variants: