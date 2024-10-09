Jasmani Murmu, student of KISS from Odisha selected as a member of the Delhi Capitals Girls Cricket Tour to ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 at Dubai.

We are delighted to announce that Ms. Jasmuni Murmu, a student of Class 9th at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been selected as a member of the Delhi Capitals Girls Cricket Tour to ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 at Dubai. Jasmuni is one of the only 8 girls from India to be selected for this unique event. This exciting opportunity is made possible through our partnership with Delhi Capitals whose principal sponsor DP World is a partner of the ICC.

Jasmuni was born to Mr. Bajun Murmu & Mrs. Salma Murmu on 05th June 2009 at Sanasingaria, Udala, Mayurbhanj and admitted to KISS in Class 1 in the year 2016. She started playing cricket in Class 6 in the year 2021 and has been a prominent player in the KISS School Team. She belongs to the Santal Tribe and has already represented the Odisha Under 15 Women Team.

As part of this tour, the Jasmuni will have the privilege of witnessing the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 firsthand. She will also attend the semi-final match on 17th October 2024 and will also have the opportunity to interact with ICC Chairman Shri. Jay Shah and participate in a practice session with one of the semi-finalist teams.

This tour aims to promote women’s cricket and provide the selected girls with an unforgettable experience. We believe that this will be a valuable opportunity for her to learn from international cricketers, develop her skills, and gain exposure to different cultures.

Dr. Asirbad Behera, Secretary, Football Association of Odisha and Odisha Athletics Association & Shri. Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association also expressed their happiness and congratulated Jasmuni for being selected as a member of this cricket tour for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2024.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS expressed his happiness that we have spent a lot in cricket infrastructure by building an international standard cricket stadium with floodlights affiliated by BCCI which has hosted Ranji Trophy Matches for the last 10 years and for the 1st time a tribal female cricketer from Odisha that too from KISS is getting an international exposure. He mentioned that this will motivate and encourage other tribal girls to play cricket for the country. He also congratulated Jasmuni for being selected as a member of this cricket tour for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 at Dubai. He also thanked the management of Delhi Capitals for providing Jasumani with this unique opportunity and expressed his happiness over the new collaboration between KIIT-KISS & Delhi Capitals.