Japan Issues Megaquake Advisory After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued a megaquake advisory after a 7.1 magnitude quake rocked Japan, as part of the Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information protocol. It has also lifted all tsunami advisories. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the possibility of a mega earthquake is higher than usual. Earlier, Miyazaki Port in the southern Miyazaki Prefecture was hit by 50 centimetres of tsunami waves after the quake. Local media reported that no abnormalities were found in nuclear plants near the quake-hit area. It said, after the quake, the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train service was halted.