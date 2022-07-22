Janani Suraksha Yojana and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram provide financial and medical support to Pregnant Women

New Delhi : Government of India has several initiatives to provide financial and medical support to all pregnant women including women belonging to economically weaker sections during their pregnancy and delivery in Government hospitals. These include:

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), a demand promotion and conditional cash transfer scheme for promoting institutional delivery.

The details of the scheme can be seen at the link given below: https://nhm.gov.in/index1.php?lang=1&level=3&lid=309&sublinkid=84

Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) entitles every pregnant woman to free delivery, including for caesarean section, in public health institutions along with the provision of free transport, diagnostics, medicines, other consumables, diet and blood.

The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure assured availability of all facilities to pregnant women near their homes, especially at the time of delivery in the remote areas of the country including rural areas of Uttarakhand and Bundelkhand region as given in the Annexure.

Government of India has not received any complaints for cases of negligence in pregnant women during their delivery in Government hospitals.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Steps taken by Govt. of India to ensure assured availability of all facilities to pregnant women near their homes, especially at the time of delivery in the remote areas of the country are as follows: