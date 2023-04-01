Jan Bhagidhari & precursor events organised by KIIT-DU to Commemorate Forthcoming G20 Education Working Group Meeting

Bhubaneswar : Jan Bhagidhari and precursor events were inaugurated at KIIT Deemed to be University on Saturday to commemorate the next G-20 Education Working Group meeting that will take place here from April 27 to 29.

The G-20 ‘public involvement’ programme was held at the KIIT campus on the advice of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, which was attended by senior officials of the University including Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty and students. ‘Prabhat Pheri’, Cyclothon and Poster Exhibition on the theme ‘Making Tech-Enabled Learning More Inclusive, Qualitative and Collaborative’ were held by the students.

The third meeting of the G-20 Education Working Group meeting at Bhubaneswar is being held under the guidance of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this regard, various events are being in all the districts of Odisha. Various competitions have been planned on the issue of India’s G-20 chairmanship.

A month-long G-20 programme also began here from today till April 29. Programmes related to education and skills will be held in various educational institutions till April 25th, while on the 26th, seminars and exhibitions on future work will be held.

The Working Group meeting on April 27 will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Subhas Sarkar. In all, 75 institutions in the field of education and skill development along with representatives of G-20 countries will participate in it. The meeting will focus on 4 main themes namely: Primary Literacy and Statistics, Technology-Based Teaching, Future Approaches and Research Partnerships.