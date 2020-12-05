Jammu & Kashmir reports 544 new positive cases, 105537 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 544 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 288 from Jammu division and 256 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 112256. Also 12 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 08 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover 647 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 380 from Jammu Division and 267 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 112256 positive cases, 4989 are Active Positive, 105537 have recovered and 1730 have died; 611 in Jammu division and 1119 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3121260 test results available, 3009004 samples have been tested as negative till December 04, 2020.

Till date 798644 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 21561 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4989 in isolation and 30229 in home surveillance. Besides, 740135 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 23499 positive cases (including 118 cases reported today) with 1180 Active Positive, 21894 recovered (including 95 cases recovered today), 425 deaths; Baramulla has 7551 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 229 Active Positive, 7159 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 163 deaths; Pulwama reported 5159 positive cases (including 15 case reported today) with 158 active positive cases, 4915 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2608 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 61 Active Positive, 2496 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 51 deaths; Shopian has 2368 positive cases (including 06 case reported today) with 81 Active Positive, 2250 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4591 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 120 Active Positive, 4392 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 79 deaths; Budgam has 7045 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 271 Active Positive and 6672 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 102 deaths; Kupwara has 5244 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 215 Active Positive, 4944 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 85 deaths; Bandipora has 4468 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 131 Active Positive, 4285 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 52 deaths and Ganderbal has 4261 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 178 active positive cases, 4044 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today)and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 21150 positive cases (including 109 cases reported today) with 778 active positive cases, 20060 recoveries (including 115 cases recovered today), 312 deaths; Rajouri has 3573 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 201 active positive cases, 3322 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Ramban has 1976 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 95 active positive, 1861 recoveries (including 36 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Kathua has 2857 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 94 Active positive, 2724 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 39 deaths; Udhampur has 3745 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 450 active positive cases, 3244 recovered (including 54 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Samba has 2535 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 207 Active Positive, 2296 recoveries and 32 deaths; Doda has 3176 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 167 active positive cases, 2952 recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today), 57 deaths; Poonch has 2402 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 51 active positive, 2329 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1504 positive cases with 84 active positive, 1411 recoveries (including 49 cases recovered today) and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2544 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 238 active positive cases and 2287 recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 112256 positive cases in J&K, 10833 have been reported as travellers while 101423 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 998 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 73 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1841 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 119 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2839 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 192 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.46 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

