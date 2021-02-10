Jammu & Kashmir: DDC reviews progress of 4-lanning work on Udhampur–Chenani stretch of NH 44

Udhampur: District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, today reviewed the progress of 4- lanning work on Udhampur- Chenani stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway(44), here at a meeting.

Project Director (PD) National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Parshotam Kumar informed that over 85% widening work has been completed and remaining work is likely to be completed by the end of April-2021. He added that there are 35 Minor Bridges on Udhampur – Chenani stretch, of which 27 have been completed, and work is going on remaining 8 Bridges.

The Project Director assured that the work will be completed within given time frame.

The DDC asked the Project Director to increase the Men and Machinery and expedite the ongoing work and ensure that it is completed within given time frame. He further stressed on maintaining the quality of work and made it clear that there is no scope for further delay in the completion of project. He asked the PD to fix the bottlenecks to reduce the traffic congestion on the stretch and ensure smooth passage of traffic.

The DDC advised the Project Director to personally monitor the pace of work on daily basis and take regular review meetings for smooth and timely completion of project.