Jammu and Kashmir votes amidst a tranquil and festive atmosphere in Phase 2

In the penultimate phase of the elections to the Jammu-Kashmir Legislative Assembly, voters queued up in long lines at the Polling Stations dotting the picturesque landscape and carried forward the momentum witnessed during Phase-1. Voting across 26 ACs which commenced at 7 AM today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence. As of 7 PM, a voter turnout of 54.11% was recorded at the polling stations. The overall voter turnout recorded in these six districts that went for polls in Phase 2 have also surpassed the turnout recorded in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Phase-1 of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections had also witnessed an encouraging response by voters with a voter turnout of 61.38% at Polling Station across 24 ACs.

Voters queuing up at polling stations in second phase of J&K elections

CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had maintained a constant supervision of the polling process to ensure that the polling took place in an incident free manner. Earlier in the day, interacting with media at Nirvachan Sadan, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that these elections are “history in the making”, the echoes of which will be carried through posterity. He added that the valleys and the mountains which had once witnessed fear and boycott, are now taking part in the democratic festivities or “Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat”. Strong security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. Webcasting was in place in all polling stations to ensure transparency of the voting process. While demonstrating the visuals emerging live from the Polling Stations in Jammu & Kashmir, CEC Kumar lauded the voters seen patiently waiting for their turn to vote at the Polling Stations and said that it is a resounding statement of their belief in democracy.

Voters in Poonch District, Jammu-Kashmir

In Phase-2, 26 Assembly Constituencies, spread across 6 districts saw polling across 3502 Polling Stations set up for voters in this phase. 239 Candidates were in the fray including 233 men and 6 women candidates in this phase of the elections. The six districts that went to polls in phase 2 are – Budgam, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Srinagar.

Young voters reflected the aspirations of peace, democracy and progress as first time voters proudly showcased their inked fingers after voting. A total of over 1.2 lakh electors are in the age of 18-19 for phase 2.

Voters across age groups displaying their inked fingers

Accessibility is one of the key pillars of the voting experience that ECI is committed to. Shri Rakesh Kumar, Bronze medalist at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics and ECI’s National PwD icon also showed up to fulfil his civic responsibility and cast his vote at Sri Mata Vaishno Assembly Constituency earlier today. One polling station in each AC was manned by Persons with Disabilities. 26 Polling Stations were managed by women.

ECI National PwD icon Shri Rakesh Kumar and PwD voters voting in Phase-2 of J&K elections

Pwd manned PS no 80 Dhanori, AC-58 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi & women managed PS

The Dal lake provided a scenic backdrop for the polling festivities. Voters reached their polling stations aboard the iconic Shikara to cast their vote. Voting took place in a tranquil atmosphere free of fear and intimidation. Voters inhabiting the areas near the border were also empowered to exercise their franchise at 55 Border Polling Stations set up near the LoC in 89 Poonch Haveli and 90- Mendhar AC in Poonch district and 51 such polling stations in Rajouri district. These Border Polling Stations saw voting today in line with the Commission’s resolve to bring even the remotest corners of the country into the democratic fold.

Border PS 1 Noorkot, 89 Poonch Haveli AC and voters going by Shikara at Dal Lake

Border Polling stations in 84 Nowshera AC in Rajouri district

Border Polling Station 84-Nowshera, situated less than 1 Km away from the Border

Kashmiri Migrant voters were also empowered to exercise their franchise through 24 Special Polling Stations setup in Jammu (19), Udhampur (1) and Delhi (4). Earlier, the Commission had eased the process for Kashmiri migrant voters by abolishing the cumbersome Form-M and enabling self-certification.

Home-voting facility, introduced for the first time in Assembly elections in J&K saw democracy being taken to the doorsteps of those who are bound by physical limitations. Many voters aged above 85 years and PwDs with 40% benchmark disability opted to vote from the comfort of their homes. The entire process was videographed to ensure transparency while preserving the secrecy of the ballot.

As part of ECI’s commitment to make the voting experience pleasant and memorable, Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, adequate shelter, helpdesk, wheel chair & volunteers amongst others were provided at all Polling Stations. One polling station each, exclusively managed by women and PwDs, was set up in every AC for giving a comfortable voting experience.

The provisional voter turnout figures of 54.11% as of 7 PM will continue to be updated AC wise on the Voter Turnout App by the ROs, as and when the polling parties formally close the poll and return from the polling stations based on the geographical/logistical conditions and after scrutiny of statutory papers and consideration of repolls, if any. The Commission for convenience of stakeholders, will also issue another press note with provisional voter turnout figures at ~2345 hours today.

District-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 2 (7PM)

Sl. No. Districts No. ACs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Budgam 5 58.97 2 Ganderbal 2 58.81 3 Poonch 3 71.59 4 Rajouri 5 68.22 5 Reasi 3 71.81 6 Srinagar 8 27.37 Above 6 Districts 26 54.11