Jammu and Kashmir Tourism gears up to celebrate Christmas, New Year across various tourism destinations

Srinagar: With the onset of Winter and on the eve of Christmas and the New Year, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism is all geared up to celebrate and organise various gala events in the coming weeks across various Tourism destinations in both the Kashmir and Jammu Divisions.

In this regard, Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez on Saturday chaired a meeting at TRC Srinagar to review the preparations for these events.

Director, Tourism Kashmir, Director, SKICC, CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority, Joint Director, Tourism, Joint Director, Youth Services &Sports, Divisional Sports Officer, Srinagar, Manager, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Gulmarg and senior officers of the Tourism Department were present in the meeting.

Secretary, Tourism urged the officers to work as a team in order to achieve the desired outcomes. He said winter activities and celebrations should be organized across various Tourism destinations, so that Tourism stakeholders and Tourists present there are able to participate and enjoy in the festival’s and colorful events. ” The upcoming Christmas and New year should be celebrated in a manner befitting the occassions” he said

Secretary, Tourism added that following the opening up of Tourism sector in July, 2020, after months of lockdown, Tourism Department immediately started organising various events across various Tourism Destinations to send a message to the intending tourists that the UT is ready to welcome and host them. He said the Department also organized interactive meets with Tourism stakeholders across the country including with the Travel Trade Fraternity of Kolkata, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other States.

“We are seeing sudden surge in the tourist arrivals this month. The early snow fall has boosted our efforts and Tourists are enjoying their time in Kashmir especially in the world famous Ski resort of Gulmarg. The local Tourism stakeholders are also upbeat and hopeful of the return of Tourism to its normal levels for which the Department of Tourism will make all out efforts” he said.

Secretary Tourism received brief on the preparations for the winter activities being organized in Gulmarg including the Ski courses being organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir and the Youth Services and Sports Department. He also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games tentatively scheduled to be organized in the month of February/March at Gulmarg.

Secretary Tourism urged the concerned resort officers to ensure Tourism destinations present a festive look with prominent buildings and locations in the resort’s being adequately illuminated. He stressed on following all COVID related protocols including wearing of face masks and norms related to social distancing & sanitation and hygiene. Resort Officers were asked to ensure regular monitoring in this regard.

